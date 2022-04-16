Soggy Saturday morning with mild temperatures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning! You are waking up to a soggy Saturday. Downpours early Saturday morning may have awakened you.

Showers will continue throughout the Saturday morning hours and spill into your afternoon. Locally heavy rain will contribute to ponding and pooling with a threat of flooding. Temperatures will hold out in the 50s and 60s for most of the morning, with highs eventually climbing into the 70s. Luckily, much of the rain will ease up by late afternoon.

Showers aren’t done with us just yet, though! After a little breather Saturday evening, rain will make its way back in for your Sunday morning. The good news with this batch of rain is that it’s looking spotty and lighter in nature. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s.

In the next 10 days, we will see off and on chances of rain with temperatures ping ponging in the 60s and 70s.

