Saturday Morning Forecast

Showers Continue
Showers Continue
By Abigail Degler
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Soggy Start to your Saturday AM. Downpours along with a light show early this morning may have awakened you.

Showers will continue throughout the morning hours and spill over into your afternoon. Locally heavy rain will contribute to ponding and pooling with a threat of flooding.

Temperatures will hold out in the 50s and 60s for the next several hours, with highs eventually climbing into the 70s. Rain will not last all day, thankfully, we will see it ease up by late afternoon.

Showers aren’t done with us just yet! As we get a little breather later on today, rain will make its way back in for your Sunday morning. The good news with this batch of rain is that it’s looking spotty and lighter in nature.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s.

In the next 10 days we will see off and on chances for rain with temperatures ping ponging in the 60s and 70s.

