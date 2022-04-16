Saturday morning crash leaves one person in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on University Drive just West of Research Park Blvd. left the driver in critical condition.

According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman Don Webster, the call for the crash came in at 11:06 a.m. Saturday morning.

The driver was transported to a hospital and is currently in critical condition according to Webster.

The Huntsville Police Department confirms that the vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash.

HPD also confirms that it was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the entrapment of the driver.

The access road southbound to Research Park Blvd. and westbound lanes on University Dr. will be closed until the scene can be cleared.

More information on the crash will be released as it becomes available.

