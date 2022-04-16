Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

One person left with life-threatening injuries in Huntsville shooting

Police responded to a shooting in Huntsville just before 1 p.m. Saturday.
Police responded to a shooting in Huntsville just before 1 p.m. Saturday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday just before 1 p.m. in the area of Myrtlewood Drive.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers discovered one person with life-threatening injuries caused by the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Police say that the suspect has not been located yet and officers describe him as a black male in his mid 30′s.

More information will be released as it is made available.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search underway for armed robbery suspect underway
Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Huntsville
Involuntary commitment law changed in Alabama; taking effect in July
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
Five vehicle wreck in Huntsville
Roadway clear after earlier crash on Memorial Parkway
Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Victim identified in Athens homicide investigation

Latest News

A car crash caused a drive to be entrapped Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash leaves one person in critical condition
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Soggy Saturday morning with mild temperatures
Abigail Degler WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Soggy Saturday morning with mild temperatures
Alabama hits historically low unemployment rate, lowest since 2019