One person left with life-threatening injuries in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday just before 1 p.m. in the area of Myrtlewood Drive.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers discovered one person with life-threatening injuries caused by the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Police say that the suspect has not been located yet and officers describe him as a black male in his mid 30′s.

More information will be released as it is made available.

