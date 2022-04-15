Deals
What is Good Friday? Easter weekend services at Rivertree Church

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In Alabama, it’s pretty easy to find a church around any corner. But if you’ve been unsure about which ones to visit, there is no time like the present!

Rivertree Church is hosting a Good Friday gathering ahead of their Easter service Sunday, and if you’re wondering what an Easer celebration looks like, maybe you’ve never been to one or it’s just been a while... that’s okay! Payton Walker talked with Zach Carter at Rivertree Church about what these services and celebrations look like.

