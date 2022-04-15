Warren Hardy trial: jury recommends death penalty after guilty verdict

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The jury in the Warren Hardy trial returned a guilty verdict on Thursday.

The guilty charges include:

Capital Murder

Kidnapping (two counts)

Domestic Violence

Discharging a Firearm

On Friday, the same jury recommended the death penalty to Judge Chris Comer.

The final penalty will be handed down by Judge Comer taking into account the recommendation of the jury. Sentencing is set for August 25 at 9 a.m.

Hardy was accused of going on a crime spree in 2016. The crimes include kidnapping and murder.

It’s been almost six years since Warren Hardy allegedly killed a Huntsville woman, kidnapped two other people at gunpoint and tried to abduct a third. He was set to go to trial in 2020, but the pandemic put his trial on hold.

