Three major roadwork projects coming soon to Huntsville

By D'Quan Lee
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey made an appearance at the Von Braun Center to announce additional funding for three massive road projects for Madison County and the city of Huntsville.

Highway 72 will get additional lanes heading east and west, starting at Providence Main Street, all the way to the county line. There was already $35 million approved for this project but now there’s an additional $50 million to get the job done.

I-565 will expand to Wall-Triana Highway. Highway 53 will also expand from Taurus Drive to Harvest Road. The money to pay for it is coming from citizens’ gas tax dollars.

“As promised, every single penny generated by Rebuild Alabama has gone to road and bridge projects, as well as to our port,” Gov. Ivey said. “If you travel on Highway 72 West of Huntsville, then you know about traffic.”

WAFF spoke to Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong, who said with an increase in workers coming into the area, roads are needed to sustain growth.

“We are the lead employer here, we have people coming in from 17 different counties for employment, so these roads will make it better,” Strong said. “It’s going to take a little time, but the big thing is, at least the funding is now approved.”

Strong also said these projects will be bid in the next six months. Adding right of way acquisition on Highway 53 is already complete so Strong believes that roadwork will begin very soon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

