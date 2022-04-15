Deals
Section man arrested on attempted murder charge

Bradley Grey
Bradley Grey(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SECTION, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man after a woman was found on Friday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived to a residence in the Macedonia community, the female victim was found shot. She was flown to a trauma center and her status is unknown at this time.

It was determined by investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division that the woman’s husband shot her.

Bradley Austin Grey, 27, was charged with attempted murder and arrested at the scene. He is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Several weapons were seized as part of the investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bomb Technicians were called to investigate a suspicious device found inside the residence.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

