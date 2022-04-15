Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A search is currently underway for an armed robbery suspect in Huntsville Friday evening.

The armed robbery occurred at the ABC store located in the University Plaza Shopping Center on 4320 University Drive. According to a Huntsville Police Sergeant at the scene, a male suspect held the clerk at gunpoint and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Search underway for armed robbery suspect on University Drive (WAFF)

WAFF 48 is told the suspect dropped his gun while he ran away and the gun went off inside the store. No one was injured in this incident. Multiple patrol officers including K-9s are searching for the suspect.

