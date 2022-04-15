Kids’ Space renovation agreement approved by Huntsville City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans to upgrade Kids’ Space were approved by the Huntsville City Council on Thursday night.

The approval allows Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into an agreement with Miller & Miller Inc. for phase II of Kids’ Space. The contract is valued at $6.8 million.

The project will include the following:

New playground equipment and surfacing

New park area entry and signage

Restroom building renovations

Expanded parking lot

New parking lot signage

Decorative fencing

Coordination with the previously announced skatepark project

Construction will begin in early May and it is estimated to take 14 months to complete.

Director of Huntsville Parks & Recreation, James Gossett, said the improvements at Kids’ Space are important for kids to continue to enjoy the park.

“Kids’ Space is a popular children’s play spot that has been serving our community for three decades,” Gossett said in a statement. “As the property ages, safety and maintenance concerns require that we make updates to ensure all children can continue to enjoy the area for years to come.”

