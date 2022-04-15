Deals
Kids’ Space renovation agreement approved by Huntsville City Council

(Source: City of Huntsville)
(Source: City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans to upgrade Kids’ Space were approved by the Huntsville City Council on Thursday night.

The approval allows Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into an agreement with Miller & Miller Inc. for phase II of Kids’ Space. The contract is valued at $6.8 million.

The project will include the following:

  • New playground equipment and surfacing
  • New park area entry and signage
  • Restroom building renovations
  • Expanded parking lot
  • New parking lot signage
  • Decorative fencing
  • Coordination with the previously announced skatepark project

(City of Huntsville)

Construction will begin in early May and it is estimated to take 14 months to complete.

Director of Huntsville Parks & Recreation, James Gossett, said the improvements at Kids’ Space are important for kids to continue to enjoy the park.

“Kids’ Space is a popular children’s play spot that has been serving our community for three decades,” Gossett said in a statement. “As the property ages, safety and maintenance concerns require that we make updates to ensure all children can continue to enjoy the area for years to come.”

