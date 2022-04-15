Deals
Inaugural Eggstravaganza event at John Hunt Park Saturday

Huntsville Eggstravaganza at John Hunt Park on April 16
Huntsville Eggstravaganza at John Hunt Park on April 16(City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is hosting its inaugural Eggstravaganza event on Saturday at John Hunt Park from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

There will be an egg hunt for children ages 2-12, visits with the Easter Bunny, face painting, bouncing houses and more. All activities will take place at the soccer fields on the north side of the park.

Updates to the event in regards to the weather will be posted on Huntsville Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page. In the event of any weather or soggy conditions, the event will move inside at the Jaycee Community Building.

