Friday Morning Forecast

Friday
Friday(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A cold start for the Valley with temperatures in the lower 40s this AM. Clear skies will make for early light, and a boost to temperatures later on this morning. Jacket weather.

The upper 70s for this Good Friday. Sunshine, warm winds, and a dry forecast makes for a GREAT Friday.

Showers on and off to finish out the weekend, with your Easter Holiday looking a bit soggy. Temperatures over the next 10 days will struggle a bit with the 60s for most of next week!

