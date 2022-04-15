Friday Morning Forecast

A cold start for the Valley with temperatures in the lower 40s this AM. Clear skies will make for early light, and a boost to temperatures later on this morning. Jacket weather.

The upper 70s for this Good Friday. Sunshine, warm winds, and a dry forecast makes for a GREAT Friday.

Showers on and off to finish out the weekend, with your Easter Holiday looking a bit soggy. Temperatures over the next 10 days will struggle a bit with the 60s for most of next week!

