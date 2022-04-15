Federal judge hears arguments R.A. Hubbard High School; to decide whether to shut it down

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A lot is on the line for the Lawrence County community.

A federal judge will soon decide the future of R.A. Hubbard High School. He will decide whether to leave it open or allow the district to shut it down and send students elsewhere.

R.A. Hubbard is a majority Black school with the smallest student population of the high schools in Lawrence County.

Last December the school board voted 4 to 1 to shut it down, but because of the district’s desegregation order, the final say is up to a federal judge.

The Federal Courtroom in Decatur was packed Thursday, but it was not just parents filling the benches.

Current students of R.A. Hubbard watched, anxious about the fate of their school.

“I was glad that I got to be here because I do want to understand the court hearing and listen to what they have expected for us for later days and later years. It means a lot. It’s everything to me. The legacy we built and continue to portray just means a lot to me,” eighth-grader at R.A. Hubbard, Richard Green said.

R.A. Hubbard first opened in 1936, built from three military barracks.

Its student body may be small, around 140 students grades seven through 12, but the passion behind the school is anything but.

“I’m just very optimistic. I believe that the judge is going to favor us in this decision. R.A. Hubbard will remain open,” said Jan Turnbore, NAACP president for Lawrence County.

Thursday Federal Judge David Proctor listened to the attorney for the Lawrence County School Board and the NAACP make their case.

“I meant what I said at the hearing that I don’t think Dr. Smith wants to be remembered simply as the superintendent responsible for closing a school. I think he wants to do what’s best for children,” Pape said.

Attorney Chris Pape, representing the board says in the past few years the district has seen a significant increase in its budget by over $3 million, but he says that was from temporary funding such as federal COVID relief dollars that will soon run out.

“What’s important is that the district has to make good, long-term decisions. Those decisions need to ensure that the district remains fiscally sound and that it continues successfully into the future.”

Pape says it costs $3500 per child to attend Hubbard each year, whereas it costs $1200 at other county schools. But the cost wasn’t the only argument.

Pape added having Hubbard students attending East Lawrence or Hatton High will increase the black populations at the other schools, therefore furthering desegregation.

However, NAACP attorney Victor Jones says shutting down the school when the district has not been following all the rules under its desegregation order would not be right, or following the law.

He says the board has not provided the school with the same quality of academic courses and extracurricular activities as the majority white schools.

“In spite of the resources that they’ve been deprived of, they have the highest graduation rate in the district. Black students at R.A. Hubbard have higher career readiness scores than black students at other schools. And this past year, black students at R.A. Hubbard had higher ACT scores,” Jones said.

Jones says if the board invested more resources into Hubbard it would attract more families to Courtland.

As for a decision, in this case, the judge did not give us a timeline but did say he will make a decision as soon as he can so the district can prepare for the next school year.

