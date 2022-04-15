Emergency crews responding to crash on Memorial Parkway, Golf Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a five-vehicle accident on South Memorial Parkway on Friday afternoon.

Huntsville Police tell WAFF the accident occurred at S. Memorial Parkway and Golf Road. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one car flipped on its side.

There are no serious injuries reported in this crash. Lanes have not been shut down and traffic will be moving slowly through the area until the scene is cleared, according to HPD.

There are no further details on this wreck. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

