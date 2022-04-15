Deals
Emergency crews responding to crash on Memorial Parkway, Golf Road

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a five-vehicle accident on South Memorial Parkway on Friday afternoon.

Huntsville Police tell WAFF the accident occurred at S. Memorial Parkway and Golf Road. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one car flipped on its side.

There are no serious injuries reported in this crash. Lanes have not been shut down and traffic will be moving slowly through the area until the scene is cleared, according to HPD.

There are no further details on this wreck. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

