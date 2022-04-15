Easter Weekend Showers and Storms

After a chilly start to the day, we are warming up quite nicely across the region. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s late this afternoon and we should stay dry until the late evening.

By this evening and overnight into Saturday morning, widespread showers and storms will move into the area. Our main threats will be periods of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We could see one to two inches of rainfall by Saturday morning, which could lead to localized flooding, so be sure and watch out for ponding on roadways.

We will be drying out before noon with only a few isolated showers possible, but with grounds still rather saturated, it might be best to hold your Easter Egg Hunt indoors. On Sunday, showers will be more scattered in nature throughout the day, so still keep your umbrella nearby.

A few isolated showers will still be in the area on Monday early in the day, but we’ll quickly dry out for the rest of the work week. We’ll start a bit cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 60s, but towards the end of the week temperatures will creep back into the mid and upper 70s, and possibly lower 80s by next weekend!

