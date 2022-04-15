Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Easter Weekend Showers and Storms

First Alert Weather
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a chilly start to the day, we are warming up quite nicely across the region. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s late this afternoon and we should stay dry until the late evening.

By this evening and overnight into Saturday morning, widespread showers and storms will move into the area. Our main threats will be periods of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We could see one to two inches of rainfall by Saturday morning, which could lead to localized flooding, so be sure and watch out for ponding on roadways.

We will be drying out before noon with only a few isolated showers possible, but with grounds still rather saturated, it might be best to hold your Easter Egg Hunt indoors. On Sunday, showers will be more scattered in nature throughout the day, so still keep your umbrella nearby.

A few isolated showers will still be in the area on Monday early in the day, but we’ll quickly dry out for the rest of the work week. We’ll start a bit cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 60s, but towards the end of the week temperatures will creep back into the mid and upper 70s, and possibly lower 80s by next weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Governor Kay Ivey is in Huntsville on Thursday to give the 2022 Alabama Update to local...
Gov. Ivey announces three major projects for north Alabama
Huntsville Fire on Valleydale Road
10 displaced, woman injured in Huntsville fire
The Republican National Committee has decided to leave a presidential debates group, according...
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say
Warren Hardy murder trial
Warren Hardy trial: jury recommends death penalty after guilty verdict

Latest News

Jury recommends death in Hardy trial
Jury recommends death in Hardy trial
Five vehicle wreck in Huntsville
Roadway clear after earlier crash on Memorial Parkway
Investigations of nine young children with adenovirus are underway.
ADPH: Investigations of 9 young children with adenovirus underway; 2 required liver transplants
Warren Hardy murder trial
Warren Hardy trial: jury recommends death penalty after guilty verdict