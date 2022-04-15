Deals
Deshler High principal accepts same role at East Lawrence

Deshler High School
Deshler High School
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Principal at Deshler High School plans to resign on April 29.

Our news partners at the Times Daily learned that Principal Gaylon Parker will resign from the school to take over the same role at East Lawrence High.

Parker has served as principal at Deshler High School for the past three years. He will start at East Lawrence on May 2.

“He’s done a really great job for us at Deshler and we wish him well in his next endeavor,” Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said.

According to Aikerson, Heather Mize will fill in as principal at Deshler High School for the remainder of the school year once Parker leaves. Mize will be working in two roles as she will continue her role as career technical director at the school.

The principal’s position was posted on Monday. Applications are now being accepted during the seven-day period.

Aikerson is retiring this year, so Russ Tate — who was named as superintendent on April 11 — will handle the interview process.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

