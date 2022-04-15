Deals
Colbert County man arrested for attempting to kill father

Frederick Bailey
Frederick Bailey(Colbert County Jail)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars on an attempt to commit murder charge after the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said he badly beat his father.

Sheriff Frank Williamson said Frederick Bailey turned himself in Thursday afternoon.

Williamson said Bailey did not give a reason for the attack. Bailey’s father was hospitalized, but he is alive.

Bailey was booked into the Colbert County Jail.

