2 charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a drive-by shooting in Tuscumbia on April 13.

According to the Tuscumbia Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Baker Boulevard Apartment complex around 12:05 p.m. Witnesses told TPD two Black males in a red or maroon car had driven by and fired multiple shots at them as they stood in the parking lot.

An hour after an investigation, one of the suspects went to the Tuscumbia Police Department to “clear their name.”

The suspects were later identified as Xavier Keshun King, 18, of Muscle Shoals, and Jameson Hogans, 20, of Leighton. King and Hogans are both charged with two counts of attempted murder and will be booked into the Colbert County Jail.

