2 arrested in Ardmore after dishwasher burglary

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are facing burglary charges after deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress in Ardmore.

According to the LCSO, deputies received a tip on April 5 of a burglary happening in the 3000 block of Highway 53. The caller noticed a red truck backing up to a partially burned building he owns. The suspect was seen entering the building and exiting with a Viking dishwasher. The dishwasher was then loaded onto the back of the truck.

Deputies say the caller followed the red truck until it stopped at a Shell gas station where deputies came in contact with the suspects. The dishwasher was found along with a catalytic converter.

Matthew Dale Wray, 35, of Ardmore and Wendy Michelle Wray, 42, of Huntsville, were identified as the suspects in this case. Matthew and Wendy were both charged with third-degree burglary and booked into the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2500 bonds.

