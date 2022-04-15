Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

2 arrested in Ardmore after dishwasher burglary

Matthew Dale Wray (L) Wendy Michelle Wray (R)
Matthew Dale Wray (L) Wendy Michelle Wray (R)(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are facing burglary charges after deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress in Ardmore.

According to the LCSO, deputies received a tip on April 5 of a burglary happening in the 3000 block of Highway 53. The caller noticed a red truck backing up to a partially burned building he owns. The suspect was seen entering the building and exiting with a Viking dishwasher. The dishwasher was then loaded onto the back of the truck.

Deputies say the caller followed the red truck until it stopped at a Shell gas station where deputies came in contact with the suspects. The dishwasher was found along with a catalytic converter.

Matthew Dale Wray, 35, of Ardmore and Wendy Michelle Wray, 42, of Huntsville, were identified as the suspects in this case. Matthew and Wendy were both charged with third-degree burglary and booked into the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2500 bonds.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert: threat of severe weather later this evening
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Donivon Forbes is being charged with attempted murder for his involvement in a...
Florence police have a suspect in custody after Tuesday night shooting

Latest News

Decatur City Schools
Two thefts occurred on Decatur City Schools’ property
Jury deliberates death penalty recommendation.
Hardy trial continutes
Students protest on the campus of University of North Alabama
UNA students protest, 3 women tell student newspaper they were raped
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sun and 70s Before Easter Weekend Rain