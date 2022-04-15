Deals
10 displaced, woman injured in Huntsville fire

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten people were displaced and one woman was injured in a Huntsville fire on Thursday evening.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, crews responded to a structure fire on 3713 Vallydale Road around 7:24 p.m. WAFF 48 is told eight adults and two children were displaced from their homes. The woman was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire began in the kitchen and has been ruled accidental.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

