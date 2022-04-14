Deals
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey speaking at Von Braun Center for the 2022 Alabama Update

Governor Kay Ivey is presenting the 2022 Alabama Update at the Von Braun Center.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce is hosting Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday at the Von Braun Center for the 2022 Alabama Update.

Nearly 1,000 people are scheduled to attend the luncheon. This is the governor’s annual address to local business and civic leaders.

You can watch the full speech at the top of this story. Gov. Ivey is expected to begin around 12:30/12:40.

