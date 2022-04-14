Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium

A dolphin attacked a trainer during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium over the weekend. (Source: Shannon Carpenter Photography)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dolphin show took an unexpected turn at the Miami Seaquarium this weekend.

The incident was caught on camera Saturday during a show in front of families and young children.

One of the dolphins, named Sundance, attacked a trainer.

Photographer Shannon Carpenter was there with his family and captured the video.

A spokesperson for the Miami Seaquarium said that the trainer and the dolphin collided by accident. The dolphin apparently responded by striking the trainer.

The trainer was taken to the hospital but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert: threat of severe weather later this evening
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Huntsville Police respond to a crash at the intersection of Sparkman and Memorial.
Crash at intersection of Sparkman and Memorial causes entrapment
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Birmingham man

Latest News

A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Fate of Russia warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
The Colbert Fossil Plant will be redeveloped.
TVA demolishes units at Colbert Fossil Plant
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer, videos show
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to make 1st court appearance
E cig generic
E-cigs using synthetic nicotine come under FDA oversight