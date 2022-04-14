Warren Hardy trial: guilty on all counts in capital murder case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The jury in the Warren Hardy trial returned a guilty verdict on Thursday.

The guilty charges include:

Capital Murder

Kidnapping (two counts)

Domestic Violence

Discharging a Firearm

Hardy was accused of going on a crime spree in 2016. The crimes include kidnapping and murder.

It’s been almost six years since Warren Hardy allegedly killed a Huntsville woman, kidnapped two other people at gunpoint and tried to abduct a third. He was set to go to trial in 2020, but the pandemic put his trial on hold.

The penalty phase will begin later this morning following a brief recess.

