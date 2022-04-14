Warren Hardy trial: guilty on all counts in capital murder case
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The jury in the Warren Hardy trial returned a guilty verdict on Thursday.
The guilty charges include:
- Capital Murder
- Kidnapping (two counts)
- Domestic Violence
- Discharging a Firearm
Hardy was accused of going on a crime spree in 2016. The crimes include kidnapping and murder.
It’s been almost six years since Warren Hardy allegedly killed a Huntsville woman, kidnapped two other people at gunpoint and tried to abduct a third. He was set to go to trial in 2020, but the pandemic put his trial on hold.
The penalty phase will begin later this morning following a brief recess.
