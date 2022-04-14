U.S. Highway 72 resurfacing begins April 19
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that resurfacing of U.S. Highway 72 will begin in Huntsville and Madison on April 19.
Lane closures will be possible from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, Sunday nights through Thursday nights/Friday mornings.
This project will resurface nearly seven miles of road from County Line Road to Alabama 255/Research Park Boulevard.
