U.S. Highway 72 resurfacing begins April 19

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced that resurfacing of U.S. Highway 72 will begin in Huntsville and Madison on April 19.

Lane closures will be possible from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, Sunday nights through Thursday nights/Friday mornings.

This project will resurface nearly seven miles of road from County Line Road to Alabama 255/Research Park Boulevard.

