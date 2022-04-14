Two thefts occurred on Decatur City Schools’ property

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - There have recently been multiple thefts committed on Decatur City Schools’ property between April 4 and April 14.

On April 14, a car was seen in the rear parking lot of the Central Office on surveillance cameras. According to Decatur City Schools, gasoline was stolen from vehicles in area of the property that runs parallel with Johnson Street and Second Avenue.

On April 4, the catalytic converter was cut off of a vehicle parked outside Decatur Middle School’s cafeteria. Surveillance video showed someone in a truck pick up the catalytic converter.

The estimate of the cost of the theft and damages to Decatur City Schools property is over $2,000.

