Two people arrested on drug possession charges

Aaron Hamilton and Veronica Hanback
Aaron Hamilton and Veronica Hanback
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force arrested and charged two individuals on April 13 after discovering stolen property and methamphetamine.

Agents had received a tip of possible stolen property at a residence located at 6439 Highway 72 in the Center Star community. When agents arrived, they discovered a motorcycle on the property with its ignition removed.

It was determined that the motorcycle had been stolen from Scottsboro.

During an execution of a search warrant, agents also found methamphetamine, marijuana and various pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Hamilton, 47, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Veronica Hanback, 45, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

