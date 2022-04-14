Deals
Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters

(WAFB)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men had to be rescued after their truck was swept from the roadway by flood waters on Thursday.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call and made contact with the men who were sitting on the hood of their truck. The truck had been swept away by flood waters on County Road 593 south of Courtland.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad arrived to the scene and a trained swift water rescue diver stabilized the vehicle with a tow line. The men were then assisted to safety.

The vehicle was removed from the water by the towing company.

