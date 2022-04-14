Deals
TVA demolishes units at Colbert Fossil Plant

The Colbert Fossil Plant will be redeveloped.
(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - If you were near Tuscumbia early Thursday morning, you may have heard an explosion.

Luckily, that explosion was not unexpected as the Tennessee Valley Authority had a scheduled demolition at the Colbert Fossil Plant. TVA posted the video on Twitter stating:

Boom! Units 1-4 at Colbert Fossil Plant in Tuscumbia, AL went down this morning as demolition efforts at the site continue. We are striving for cleaner energy and are taking steps toward advancing our clean-energy technologies every day.”

Units 1-4 were all retired in 2016 which effectively closed the plant.

