Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Trash Pandas, Blue Wahoos games suspended due to rain

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Trash Pandas and Blue Wahoos baseball game was suspended Wednesday night in the bottom of the seventh inning due to rain with the game tied 3-3.

The game will resume on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. All nine innings are set to be played during Thursday’s regularly scheduled game at 6:35 p.m.

According to the Trash Pandas Media Relations team, only tickets for Thursday, April 14 will be honored. Tickets are valid for both games on Thursday. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and VIP gates open at 2:30 p.m. 2,000 fans will receive a “Have A Blast” Commemorative Glass.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Datie Priest
Lawrence County principal placed on leave following paddling incident
Former Decatur High School teacher Carrie Witt
Former Decatur teacher agrees to pay $100,000 in restitution
WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert: threat of severe weather later this evening
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

Crime Stoppers
Crime of the Week: The bubble bandit
R.A. Hubbard is a predominately black school in Lawrence County.
Federal judge to decide Lawrence County school’s fate
WAFF Power Outages
Hundreds of residents without power in Lauderdale County
Jurors deliberating in Hardy murder trial
Jurors deliberating in Hardy murder trial