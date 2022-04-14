Trash Pandas, Blue Wahoos games suspended due to rain

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Trash Pandas and Blue Wahoos baseball game was suspended Wednesday night in the bottom of the seventh inning due to rain with the game tied 3-3.

The game will resume on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. All nine innings are set to be played during Thursday’s regularly scheduled game at 6:35 p.m.

According to the Trash Pandas Media Relations team, only tickets for Thursday, April 14 will be honored. Tickets are valid for both games on Thursday. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and VIP gates open at 2:30 p.m. 2,000 fans will receive a “Have A Blast” Commemorative Glass.

