Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Thursday Morning Forecast

Current Conditions
Current Conditions(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few scattered showers remain this morning, and for those early risers for work you may run into them. As for the 7AM commuters, for the most part things will have wrapped up.

Overcast to start off this morning with temperatures currently in the 60s. We will see those temps dip ahead of sunrise into the 50s! A cooler start for the Valley, but things will warm later into the afternoon hours.

Highs expected in the lower 70s as we notice the impacts of a cold front passing through. Winds from the north will make this Thursday jacket worthy.

Lows this evening will once again dip lower than average with the 40s.

Showers on and off to finish out the weekend, with your Easter Holiday looking a bit soggy. Temperatures over the next 10 days will struggle a bit.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert: threat of severe weather later this evening
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Huntsville Police respond to a crash at the intersection of Sparkman and Memorial.
Crash at intersection of Sparkman and Memorial causes entrapment
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Birmingham man

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast