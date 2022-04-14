Thursday Morning Forecast

A few scattered showers remain this morning, and for those early risers for work you may run into them. As for the 7AM commuters, for the most part things will have wrapped up.

Overcast to start off this morning with temperatures currently in the 60s. We will see those temps dip ahead of sunrise into the 50s! A cooler start for the Valley, but things will warm later into the afternoon hours.

Highs expected in the lower 70s as we notice the impacts of a cold front passing through. Winds from the north will make this Thursday jacket worthy.

Lows this evening will once again dip lower than average with the 40s.

Showers on and off to finish out the weekend, with your Easter Holiday looking a bit soggy. Temperatures over the next 10 days will struggle a bit.

