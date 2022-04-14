Sun and 70s Before Easter Weekend Rain

Alas, beautiful weather has returned. The Tennessee Valley is looking picture perfect this afternoon with few clouds and plenty doses of sunshine. We are about ten degrees cooler behind the front though with highs only topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s, so you might want to grab a light jacket or even a cozy coat by this evening. Expect overnight lows to be chilly as they dip into the low and mid 40s.

Friday is going to be another gorgeous day with seasonal highs in the mid and upper 70s. Plan on some breezy conditions, but we should stay dry the majority of the day. The forecast turns quite soggy by the late evening and overnight into Saturday as showers and storms move in. More isolated to scattered rain is expected periodically throughout the day on Sunday, so don’t forget the rain gear if you have any Easter plans.

As you start your next work week, a few showers may linger around before noon on Monday, but dry conditions quickly come back into the forecast and looks here to stay at least for the foreseeable future. Highs will be topping out right where they should be in the mid and upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.