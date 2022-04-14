Mamma Mia: The TVL crew becomes Donna and the Dynamos

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mamma Mia, here we go again! For one day and one day only, the ladies of TVL became Donna and the Dynamos!

Bob Jones High School is getting ready for its opening night of ‘Mamma Mia’ the musical! The show follows the hilarious story of one young woman searching for her birth father. After reading her mom’s old diary, she invites her three possible fathers to her wedding. Only, it’s a surprise to her mother when all her past lovers arrive. The story unfolds as the music of ABBA propels the cast and audience into an unforgettable show.

The ladies behind TVL often make a bit of noise in the 48 Newsroom, much like Donna and The Dynamos in ‘Mamma Mia.’ So, it only felt right for us to turn into Donna and The Dynamos for the show.

Payton Walker, along with producer Anna and producer Shanika put on their best dancing shoes and hit the stage with the cast!

You can see the show live April 14 through April 23. Find out more information and get your tickets at showtix4u.com.

