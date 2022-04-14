Deals
Madison Police searcing for alleged food thieves

According to Madison PD, the two suspects broke into a food delivery driver’s car
MGN
MGN(Staff)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two individuals who allegedly stole food from a delivery driver.

According to a Facebook post, officers are looking for two suspects. One is a male seen in dark clothing in the video. The other is a female who was driving the white car. According to Madison PD, the two suspects broke into a food delivery driver’s car and stole food.

The incident occurred in the Clift’s Cove neighborhood.

If you have any information, call detective Tyler Young at (256) 772-5605.

