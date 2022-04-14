Deals
Hundreds of residents without power in Lauderdale County

WAFF Power Outages
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with the Florence Utilities Electricity Department are responding to power outages that are affecting hundreds of residents in Lauderdale County Wednesday night.

Nearly 1,000 customers are currently without power across the area. Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to customers. Customers are advised to report a power outage or a downed power line to 256-764-4456.

CLICK HERE to view the full outage map.

