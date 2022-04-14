Hundreds of residents without power in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with the Florence Utilities Electricity Department are responding to power outages that are affecting hundreds of residents in Lauderdale County Wednesday night.

Nearly 1,000 customers are currently without power across the area. Crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power to customers. Customers are advised to report a power outage or a downed power line to 256-764-4456.

CLICK HERE to view the full outage map.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.