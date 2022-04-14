Havoc prepare for SPHL playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 2019 a special year for the Huntsville Havoc. Winners of the 2019 SPHL President’s Cup, the franchise hopes 2022 will bring more of that Championship feeling to North Alabama. The Huntsville Havoc completed their final practice earlier this week, preparing for their first playoff game against The Evansville Thunderbolts. A hot start and consistency throughout the season, the Havoc have home ice in round one, giving the franchise an advantage that they hope to take advantage of during the postseason.

“I think the biggest thing is, we don’t have to do anything different,” Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo said. “Just trust what we want to do and play our game. I think the biggest mistake you can make is trying to do more or trying to do something different. We play 56 games and kind of build an identity and how we want to play, and we just have to do that to the best of our ability.”

The Havoc started 12-0, the best start by any team in the history of the SPHL. The franchise ended the season with a 41-13 record, and the two seed in the SPHL Playoffs.

“We talked about we want to make sure we’re having some fun,” Detulleo added. “You put all the hard work during the year for the playoffs, we’ve got to enjoy it, too, and make sure we’re having some fun. There’s a balance between being loose and careless, and we want to make sure we’re loose and ready to go.”

“It gives you mojo,” Havoc Team Captain Sy Nutkevitch said. “It gives you energy. If you score a goal early, everyone feels good about it and the crowd gets into it. I think the one thing that does get overlooked sometimes, especially in playoffs, is if it’s a tie game or you’re down a goal, they really try to push you and give you a boost, and you do feel that part, at least I felt that part in the two finals we played here. The fans are going to help you any way they can, and they really try and get loud for you.”

