$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled

The owners of the Field of Dreams movie site are unveiling new building plans.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Field of Dreams Movie Site will soon feature more baseball fields, team dormitories, a hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater.

The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling their master plan to expand the site after buying it in September last year.

The $80 million expansion will add nearly 100 acres to the original 190-acre site. That additional land will provide space for nine new baseball fields, dormitories for youth teams, and a hotel to be completed in phases by the end of 2023.

Other additions include a 100,000 square foot field house, an outdoor concert amphitheater, an RV park, jogging trails and a large park inclusive for children and adults with disabilities. These additions will be completed in phases through 2025.

In a news release, Go the Distance Baseball said the plan will create a youth baseball and softball oasis while maintaining the property as a working farm.

“I am grateful for all that the game of baseball gave me throughout my career, and now I am proud and excited to lead a team that is building opportunities for players, fans, and families to enjoy our national pastime and for teams to train and compete,” said Frank Thomas, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball and a first-ballot member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Go the Distance Baseball also said the development will create about 170 new full time equivalent jobs.

