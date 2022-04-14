Federal judge to decide Lawrence County school’s fate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tomorrow, a federal judge will begin the process to approve or deny the Lawrence County School Board’s decision to close R.A. Hubbard.

R.A. Hubbard has a predominantly black student body and should the decision to close the school be upheld, students will either be sent to East Lawrence or Hatton High.

The Lawrence School Board voted to close the school in December over cost concerns. Talk of closing R-A Hubbard has been going on for years.

Bobby Diggs, the Vice President of the Lawrence County NAACP said the school is a pillar in the community and that since the school board first threatened to close the school over low enrollment in 2019, that number has rebounded.

“The kids of Hubbard, they do well,” he started. “They perform well, they learn well, they excel well. It’s a small school and I feel that’s a need now. That small school setting. Because they perform better. You don’t have to worry about the bullying, you don’t have to worry about the drugs, any of that.”

There is no timetable for how long it will take that federal judge to rule on this case, but Vice President Diggs remains hopeful that the North Courtland school will remain a staple in that community.

