Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries

The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states for presidential primaries and caucuses: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that could shake up the presidential primary calendar.

The big unknown is which states will get to hold their primaries first in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee’s new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses.

States would apply for early primaries, and party officials would pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.

Those four traditional early states can apply to keep their places.

However, Iowa’s spot would be especially threatened, in part because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Also, it is required by state law to hold caucuses.

State parties must submit applications by June 3.

The rules committee will decide in July, and final approval is in August or September.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
WAFF Severe Threat
First Alert: threat of severe weather later this evening
Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash
2 brothers killed, another hospitalized in Huntsville crash
Jemison High School, Chilton County, Ala. (Source: WBRC video)
Chilton Co. school administrators say senior prank went too far; students call punishment ‘too harsh’
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Birmingham man

Latest News

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
Governor Kay Ivey is in Huntsville on Thursday to give the 2022 Alabama Update to local...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey speaking at Von Braun Center for the 2022 Alabama Update
A puppy found by California fire crews is being fostered by one of the firefighters.
VIDEO: Puppy rescued by fire crews fostered by firefighter and pitbull advocate
Aaron Hamilton and Veronica Hanback
Two people arrested on drug possession charges
The Republican National Committee has decided to leave a presidential debates group, according...
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say