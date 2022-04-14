Crime of the Week: The bubble bandit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Going back to a crime we all could see after someone poured soap into the fountain in downtown Huntsville. You can burst the culprit’s bubble and more by calling the Crime Stoppers.

Many believed it was timed for a St. Patrick’s Day prank when bubbles foamed out of the Veteran’s Memorial Fountain in Downtown Huntsville on March 16.

Not only was a mess left behind but so were plastic bags from Dollar General. This led us to a shot from a surveillance video from inside a Dollar General where police say this man bought several bottles of dish soap shortly before soap was poured into the memorial.

The cost of cleanup was estimated at 10,000 dollars for the city of Huntsville.

The Crime Stoppers also want to find Tylor Dlane Glover for allegedly pushing a cart full of items out of a fire exit door at a local Wal-Mart.

They also want to find Charles Nicholas Young on an Identity theft charge for allegedly forging checks.

Kyle Matthew Givens needs to let police know where he’s living now as a convicted sex offender.

Jamie Lynn Finley is wanted for allegedly allowing her checking account to be used for depositing stolen money.

How does a four-figure reward sound? You could qualify for up to $1,000 if your tip leads the Crime Stoppers to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. Just call 53-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.