Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Your Wednesday afternoon looks to be fairly quiet at the start of the hour with a few meandering clouds and showers off to the west. We will see the movement of storms from west to east across the Mississippi state line as we go into the early portions of your evening.

At the heart of the evening commute, 4-6pm, we are likely to see showers developing and a few storms making their way into our western counties.

Strong end to severe storms are not out of the question for your later evening hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are a few things we can expect going into the later hours of Wednesday.

Things will begin to clear up as we transition into your Thursday morning, with a few leftover showers for that early morning commute.

Warm and muggy are the themes for your temperatures today. In the 80s for highs.

Some sunshine will poke through cloud coverage today and contribute possible storms later on…

Lows for your evening will remain in the 50s as we track a cold front passing through.

The rest of your work week we will see on and off showers with Easter looking a bit soggy. Temperatures for the next 10 days will range in the 70s.

