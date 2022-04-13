Warren Hardy capital murder trial coming to a close

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Warren Hardy’s capital murder trial wrapped up entered it’s third day on Tuesday with closing arguments from attorneys.

Hardy is accused of going on a crime spree in 2016. The crimes including kidnapping and murder.

Several people took the stand Tuesday, including the accused suspect Warren Hardy.

Hardy faces the death penalty for the murder of former Marshall Space Flight Center retiree 72 year old Kathleen Lundy.

The way she died and the reason she died, was called into question because the prosecutors believe it would prove there was intent, which is needed for the capital murder charged.

Prosecutors say Hardy shot her and he knew what he was doing. They say there was an altercation when Hardy was trying to steal her car, so he could chase after his ex girlfriend who had a protection from abuse order against him.

When Hardy took the stand, he says he didn’t realize he had a gun when he got in an altercation with Lundy. He says the gun just went off.

An expert took the stand and said it isn’t possible for the gun to go off without someone pulling the trigger. Prosecutors say Hardy pulled the trigger and intent was the robbery.

There are several other charges Warren Hardy is facing. They include aggravated stocking, shooting into an occupied vehicle and two kidnapping charges.

Jurors will begin deliberation on Wednesday. Attorneys say they expect a decision by the jury soon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.