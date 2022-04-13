Deals
Two-vehicle crash claims life of Birmingham man

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on April 11 on Alabama Highway 75 has claimed the life of a Birmingham man as announced Wednesday.

John Harris Fisher, 63, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle driven by Rita Jo Chesser, 69. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene and Chesser was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this time, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division troopers continue to investigate the incident.

The crash occurred on mile south of Douglas near Irvin Road.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

