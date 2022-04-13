Trojans presented 5th State Championship trophy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To the victors goes the spoils. for the fifth time. The Hazel Green girls basketball program won their fifth straight Class 6A State basketball Championship this season. AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs presented the Lady Trojans their trophy today, along with recognizing Hazel Green’s first ever Miss basketball Samiyah Steele.

“We work hard for it,” Steele said. “It just shows we worked hard for everything we get. It was a lot of I didn’t expect to win it all, it was never a goal for me to win it , but I’m excited to get the recognition that I got this year, and on top that now people know that I worked hard in everything that I do.”

Steele will continue her playing career at Alabama State.

“Each year the senior class that has left leaves something for the next group on what they need to be doing,” Trojans Head Coach Tim Miller said. “So it’s always an ongoing process, like it never ends. the next group, they don’t want to be the group that stops the streak.”

Hazel Green finished the season 34-0, and currently hold a 58 game winning streak heading into the 2022-2023 season.

