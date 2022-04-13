Deals
Three arrested and charged for trafficking meth

From left to right: Lamarcus Ricks; Roderick Tucker; Rickey Williams
From left to right: Lamarcus Ricks; Roderick Tucker; Rickey Williams(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit conducted a combined investigation and arrested three individuals for trafficking methamphetamine on April 7.

Through the course of investigation, it was discovered that large quantities of methamphetamine was traveling on the Alabama Highway 20 corridor into Lawrence County. Investigators made multiple traffic stops resulting in 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 100 oxycodone pills, one firearm and $6,800 in cash being seized.

The following three individuals were all charged with trafficking in methamphetamine:

  • Roderick Tucker, 28, of Florence
  • Rickey Williams, 28, of Florence
  • Lamarcus Ricks Jr., 19, of Florence

All three individuals have been booked into the Lawrence County Jail.

