Sheffield Council requesting $2M in funding for overpass planning

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - City officials in Sheffield are asking for federal funding to cover the planning costs of a railroad overpass.

According to Mayor Steve Stanley, the city is applying for the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. City officials are seeking $2 million for the overpass, which will be built on Montgomery Avenue.

A feasibility study was conducted a couple years ago, and it showed that the railroad crossing at Montgomery Avenue would be the best location for the overpass, said Mayor Stanley.

He says the crossing is Sheffield’s main road through the downtown area and has the heaviest traffic. It is also the main access to the Helen Keller Hospital.

While the city is asking for $2 million for engineering plans, it will have to apply for a larger grant later to get it built. Construction estimates range from $20 million to $30 million dollars and could be higher due to inflation, said Mayor Stanley.

The mayor says, despite costs, the overpass is needed for the area.

“We often see ambulances stopped at crossings, waiting on the train to clear with their lights on [and] trying to get someone to the hospital. So, it’ll make a huge difference as far as health and safety is concerned, as well as removing obstacles to commerce and improving our quality of life,” said Mayor Stanley.

This is the city’s second time applying for the RAISE grant to fund engineering plans for an overpass. In 2021, city officials applied for the grant, and their application was not approved.

According to the major, they had a debriefing with a representative from the U.S. Department of Transportation to review their application. The representative pointed out some deficiencies.

The mayor says they are hopeful that this next submission will be successful.

“We hope that we can demonstrate that an overpass in Sheffield will have a positive impact on the Shoal’s area region, the northwest region of Alabama,” he said.

The mayor says the first step is to get the planning grant approved, so they can develop engineering plans. After they establish those plans, they will apply for the funding to construct.

Since they are waiting for approval, it could take years for construction to happen, said the mayor.

