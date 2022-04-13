Deals
One dead after single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

One man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle car crash.
One man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle car crash.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One man was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Newton, 35, of Bremen was killed when the 2004 BMW 325I he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash occurred about four miles North of Arkadelphia on Alabama 91 near Colony Road.

ALEA says that Newton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

