NFL defensive lineman and Bama star Quinnen Williams treats officers to lunch

Quinnen Williams, of the NFL and Birmingham's very own, bough lunch for BPD Investigative Bureau.
Quinnen Williams, of the NFL and Birmingham's very own, bough lunch for BPD Investigative Bureau.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Quinnen Williams, New York Jets defensive lineman and former Alabama star, gave back to Birmingham Police officers Wednesday.

Williams provided lunch for the BPD Investigative Bureau.

In a tweet Birmingham Police said, “Thank you for such a kind gesture and for spending time with our dedicated men and women of the Investigative Bureau. This meant everything to our team.”

Quinnen Williams, of the NFL and Birmingham's very own, bough lunch for BPD Investigative Bureau.
Quinnen Williams, of the NFL and Birmingham's very own, bough lunch for BPD Investigative Bureau.(Birmingham Police Department)

