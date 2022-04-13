Man charged in Decatur shooting, burglary

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in connection to a Decatur shooting and burglary.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Spring Avenue in reference to a shooting on Feb. 1. Upon arrival, officers discovered shots has been fired into the victim’s vehicle. DPD says the victim’s home was also burglarized twice.

Wylinzey Grace, 22, of Decatur was identified as the suspect in this case. Warrants for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of third-degree burglary were obtained for Grace’s arrest.

Grace was arrested in Oklahoma City for outstanding warrants on March 24. He was extradited to the Morgan County Jail on a $3000,000 bond.

