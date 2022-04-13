Deals
Man arrested and charged for Lauderdale Co. church burglaries

Devin Newton
Devin Newton(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested and charged a man in connection with two church burglaries that occurred in Center Star.

Devin Gene Newton, 20, was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of fourth-degree theft of property and one county of fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

